TAV Macedonia, Wizz Air to present future plans for 2018

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - TAV Macedonia and Wizz Air will present overview of last year's performance and future plans for 2018 at Thursday’s press conference.

The agreement of the Macedonian government with Wizz Air for receiving subsidies from the state expires in June 2018, and the financial support from the state for low-cost airlines that will offer new destinations for Macedonian citizens will continue in the upcoming period, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski said. He recently said that the Macedonian government will issue a new public call which will be open to all interested budget carriers.

Wizz Air stationed its fourth aircraft in Skopje last year and introduced a total of four new routes from the city, while increasing frequencies to a further eight destinations. Its passenger share in Macedonia grew to 59% during 2017, resulting in 1.2 million passengers carried. The figure represents growth of 32% compared to the previous year. The low cost airline commenced operations from Macedonia in 2011 and has since welcomed over four million passengers to and from the country. sk/09:52

