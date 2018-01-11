Awards presentation ceremony to members of “St. Cyril and Methodius” Children's Art Studio-Bitola
Thursday, January 11, 2018
Bitola, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - “St. Cyril and Methodius” Children's Art Studio-Bitola will present Thursday the international awards and recognitions that the members of the studio have won or received from their participation in the art festivals in the world.
Awards presentation ceremony will be held at the national gallery of the “St. Cyril and Methodius” Children's Art Studio located in the Old Bazaar of Bitola. sk/10:07
