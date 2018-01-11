Parliament to vote on law on languages and constitutional judges

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Parliament is to hold Thursday continuation of five parliamentary sessions, including the 27th session which foresees vote on the draft-Law on the Use Of Languages and the proposal for the election of Osman Kadriu and Darko Kostadinovski as constitutional judges, upon the proposal of President Gjorge Ivanov.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Tuesday rescheduled the vote for today due to lack of quorum.

As announced, the MPs are also to discuss the remaining points from 22nd, 11th, 13th and the 15th sessions. sk/10:36

