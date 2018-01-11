VMRO-DPMNE says law on use of languages unconstitutional
- Thursday, January 11, 2018 4:54 PM
Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE says the Law on the Use of Languages, which the ruling majority adopted on Thursday, is unconstitutional.
VMRO-DPMNE says the law has been adopted through deceit.
"By EU-flagging the law, the authorities abused the procedure of passing laws that are important for the country's EU integration," VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.
According to the party, the law does not contribute to the enhancement of rights of the Albanian community in Macedonia, but deepens differences and harms the homogeneity of the society.
"Bilingualism will create chaos in the legislative sector, create inefficient institutions that will drown in the translation between languages, instead of benefiting citizens," says VMRO-DPMNE. ik/16:52
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:01 PM | Macedonia launches 500m seven-year Eurobond
Macedonia on Thursday issued a EUR-500 million Eurobond on the international market, with a maturity...
- 8:48 PM | EU chief Donald Tusk warns against 'Game of Thrones' in Balkans
EU chief Donald Tusk warned Thursday against a "game of thrones" in the Western Balkans, where Bruss...
- 8:34 PM | Putin says Kremlin critic Navalny is US pick for Russian presidency
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was Washington’s pic...
- 6:49 PM | FMs Dimitrov, Kotzias expect for UN mediator to offer initial framework for name row settlement
The Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias respectively, expect for ...
- 5:52 PM | Kosovo commends Macedonia Parliament on adopting language law
Kosovo on Thursday welcomed the Macedonian Parliament for adopting the law on the use of languages.