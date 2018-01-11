VMRO-DPMNE says law on use of languages unconstitutional

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE says the Law on the Use of Languages, which the ruling majority adopted on Thursday, is unconstitutional.

VMRO-DPMNE says the law has been adopted through deceit.

"By EU-flagging the law, the authorities abused the procedure of passing laws that are important for the country's EU integration," VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

According to the party, the law does not contribute to the enhancement of rights of the Albanian community in Macedonia, but deepens differences and harms the homogeneity of the society.

"Bilingualism will create chaos in the legislative sector, create inefficient institutions that will drown in the translation between languages, instead of benefiting citizens," says VMRO-DPMNE. ik/16:52

###

