МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 

VMRO-DPMNE says law on use of languages unconstitutional

Thursday, January 11, 2018  4:54 PM

VMRO-DPMNE says law on use of languages unconstitutional

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE says the Law on the Use of Languages, which the ruling majority adopted on Thursday, is unconstitutional.

VMRO-DPMNE says the law has been adopted through deceit.

"By EU-flagging the law, the authorities abused the procedure of passing laws that are important for the country's EU integration," VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

According to the party, the law does not contribute to the enhancement of rights of the Albanian community in Macedonia, but deepens differences and harms the homogeneity of the society.

"Bilingualism will create chaos in the legislative sector, create inefficient institutions that will drown in the translation between languages, instead of benefiting citizens," says VMRO-DPMNE. ik/16:52

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
1/11/2018 5:34:26 PM SDSM: Law on Use of Languages complies with Constitution
1/11/2018 1:48:49 PM Parliament adopts law on use of languages
12/11/2017 9:15:04 AM Law on languages back in Parliament
11/18/2017 2:27:22 PM Communities not harmed by law on use of languages: minister
11/14/2017 5:37:32 PM General debate on Law on Use of Languages ends

Mosaic

Playboy features first transgender model on its German cover

In a first for the German version of the worldwide...

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now world’s richest

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos has become the r...

This year's Eurovision to be hosted by women only

Eurovision Song Contest organizers announced that ...

The human brain is a wireless scanner of emotions

Researchers from Sheffield University say that the...

Hollywood stars with the highest IQs

Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Sto...

Top