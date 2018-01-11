МИА Лого
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 

Albania welcomes adoption of language law in Macedonia

Thursday, January 11, 2018  5:08 PM

Albania welcomes adoption of language law in Macedonia

Tirana, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Today's adoption of the law on the use of languages in Macedonia dominated the headlines in Albania.

Albanian media have been widely reporting about the adoption hailing it as 'a historic event' that finally makes the Albanian language in Macedonia official. 

Top state officials also welcomed the law's adoption.

"The enactment by the parliament in Skopje of the law on the Albanian language is a historic achievement for the Albanians that democratizes and strengthens Macedonia itself," Albanian Premier Edi Rama said in a post on his Facebook profile.

Albania's President Ilir Meta also commended the move saying it was 'a vital act not only for the Albanians, but also for the European future of Macedonia.' ba/17:06

###

 

