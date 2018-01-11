МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 

MoFA hosts EEAS - WB6 meeting in Skopje

Thursday, January 11, 2018  5:14 PM

MoFA hosts EEAS - WB6 meeting in Skopje

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) hosted Thursday a meeting of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and political directors of the Western Balkan countries (WB6).

MoFA State Secretary Viktor Dimovski and EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jean-Christophe Belliard co-chaired the gathering, which discussed on the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries and matters related to the EU's Eastern Partnership, MoFA said in a press release. The discussion also tackled the EU common foreign and security policy, current developments in the region and beyond.

Dimovski commended the EU overall commitment to Macedonia and the region, expressing belief that it would be crowned with the Balkans' accession to the Union. lk/17:12

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
2/3/2015 8:36:24 AM Meeting of CEI national coordinators in MoFA
10/22/2013 10:00:25 AM MoFA meeting on UNICEF cooperation programme
12/3/2012 4:37:13 PM FM Poposki meets Head of NATO Liaison Office in Skopje

Mosaic

Playboy features first transgender model on its German cover

In a first for the German version of the worldwide...

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now world’s richest

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos has become the r...

This year's Eurovision to be hosted by women only

Eurovision Song Contest organizers announced that ...

The human brain is a wireless scanner of emotions

Researchers from Sheffield University say that the...

Hollywood stars with the highest IQs

Nicole Kidman, Matt Damon, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Sto...

Top