MoFA hosts EEAS - WB6 meeting in Skopje

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) hosted Thursday a meeting of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and political directors of the Western Balkan countries (WB6).

MoFA State Secretary Viktor Dimovski and EEAS Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jean-Christophe Belliard co-chaired the gathering, which discussed on the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries and matters related to the EU's Eastern Partnership, MoFA said in a press release. The discussion also tackled the EU common foreign and security policy, current developments in the region and beyond.

Dimovski commended the EU overall commitment to Macedonia and the region, expressing belief that it would be crowned with the Balkans' accession to the Union. lk/17:12

