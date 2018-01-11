МИА Лого
Thursday, January 11, 2018, 

Thursday, January 11, 2018  5:34 PM

SDSM: Law on Use of Languages complies with Constitution

Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - The Law on the Use of Languages complies with the Constitution and Amendment V adopted 17 years ago, said ruling SDSM on Thursday.

"The law changes do not jeopardize the constitutional position of the Macedonian language and its Cyrillic letter as an official language at the entire territory of the country, as well as in international relations, but enhances the use of languages of all communities in Macedonia," SDSM said in a press release.

According to the party, VMRO-DPMNE's reaction is cowardly and unfounded, since they could have defended any claims at today's Parliament session, instead of running away from it. ik/17:33

