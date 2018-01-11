FMs Dimitrov, Kotzias expect for UN mediator to offer initial framework for name row settlement

Skopje/Thessaloniki 11 January 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias respectively, expect for UN mediator Matthew Nimetz at the meeting on 17 January in New York to offer an initial framework that will make substantial progress in surpassing Skopje-Athens differences over the name.

Dimitrov and Kotzias discussed Thursday in Thessaloniki on the methodology, approach of the two countries and the framework related to the name issue. They agreed to take a more direct role in the talks to overcome the difference over the name, Macedonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

They also tackled the possibilities for advancing the bilateral relations and cooperation in a broader context related to the ongoing confidence building measures.

The meeting was held within the framework of established dialogue and consultations between the two countries, directed towards strengthening the transparency and mutual trust.

Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an identical press release with Macedonia's MoFA, MIA reports from Athens. lk/18:47

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.