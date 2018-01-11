Macedonia launches 500m seven-year Eurobond
- Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:01 PM
Skopje, 11 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia on Thursday issued a EUR-500 million Eurobond on the international market, with a maturity period of seven years and the lowest interest rate thus far of 2.75%, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.
This is the lowest interest rate achieved for any of Macedonia's Eurobonds, reflecting the extremly high confidence among international investors in the perspectives of the country's economy, as well as the favorable conditions on the international capital markets. For comparison, the interest rates of the previously issued five Eurobonds range between 3.975% and 9.875%, the press release reads.
The investors' demand reached more than EUR 3. billion, namely over 7 times higher than the offer, which is a strong indicator of investors' confidence in the country's stability and rather positive perspectives of its economy. It led to setting the coupon rate at 3.00%, i.e. the annual interest rate at 2.75%, the lowest one since Macedonia has been issuing Eurobonds on the international capital market.
The assets will be used for budget needs and servicing of some due debts.
Tomorrow, Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski will hold a press conference on the launch of Macedonia's sixth Eurobond. lk/20:23
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:01 PM | Macedonia launches 500m seven-year Eurobond
Macedonia on Thursday issued a EUR-500 million Eurobond on the international market, with a maturity...
- 8:48 PM | EU chief Donald Tusk warns against 'Game of Thrones' in Balkans
EU chief Donald Tusk warned Thursday against a "game of thrones" in the Western Balkans, where Bruss...
- 8:34 PM | Putin says Kremlin critic Navalny is US pick for Russian presidency
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that opposition leader Alexei Navalny was Washington’s pic...
- 6:49 PM | FMs Dimitrov, Kotzias expect for UN mediator to offer initial framework for name row settlement
The Macedonian, Greek Foreign Ministers, Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias respectively, expect for ...
- 5:52 PM | Kosovo commends Macedonia Parliament on adopting language law
Kosovo on Thursday welcomed the Macedonian Parliament for adopting the law on the use of languages.