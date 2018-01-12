Chance for name settlement must be taken, says Greek parliament speaker

Athens, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis voiced optimism Friday regarding the name issue settlement, saying it is a big chance that should not be missed, MIA reports from Athens.

"This issue was postponed for many years. Now there is a different correlation of political forces in FYROM and this important chance regarding its solution must not be missed. I am an optimist", Voutsis told state TV station ERT.

Asked if there is interest from other parties to find a solution to the name row, Voutsis said everyone is interested for its closure, especially EU, NATO and neighboring states.

Regarding the position of Panos Kammenos, leader of the government's junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), Voutsis says he expects that the Government will reach a unified stance, accompanied by a parliamentary majority. ik/13:59

