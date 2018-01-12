Epiphany non-working day for Orthodox believers
- Friday, January 12, 2018 1:41 PM
Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - The Epiphany (Vodici) holiday, January 19 (Friday) is non-working day for the Orthodox believers, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy said in a press release. sk/13:35
