City of Skopje to invest in energy efficient high schools: mayor

Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - The City of Skopje is launching a large-scale investment project envisaging reconstruction of the infrastructure of high schools across the Macedonian capital. Estimated MKD 90 million (approximately EUR 1,5 million) will be singled out to improve infrastructure allowing better school conditions.

Thirteen out of 23 high schools will get new facades by the start of the new school year and the remaining school buildings will be overhauled, Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov told a news conference on Friday.

"Activities in the works cover reconstruction of facades, school buildings, gyms, also adaptation of premises to meet the needs of people with disabilities," Silegov said adding that the high schools in Skopje would get energy efficient facades.

To that end, he added, the City of Skopje has singled out MKD 70 million. The money was secured after reallocating funds that were initially planned to be spent on the Skopje 2014 project.

"Instead of extravagant baroque-style buildings in downtown Skopje, the capital will get energy efficient schools, thus closing a burning issue in education," noted Silegov.

Also, MKD 20 million is secured through the city's regular funding program aimed at furnishing schools and improving their infrastructure, most notably aimed at making the school premises more accessible for students with special needs.

"Our children deserve to study in better schools and the city administration plans on providing better conditions by the start of the new school year," Mayor Silegov pledged. ba/14:30

