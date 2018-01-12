FM Dimitrov meets EEAS official Belliard

Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Friday with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Jean-Christophe Belliard, in the framework of the meeting of political directors of the Western Balkan countries.

Discussions focused on the European perspectives of Macedonia and countries in the region, in light of the expected developments in the Union in the first half of 2018 - release of the EU Enlargement Strategy in February, the EC Progress Reports in April and the EU-Western Balkans summit during Bulgaria's EU Presidency in May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

FM Dimitrov acquainted his interlocutor with Macedonia's achievements in the implementation of domestic reforms and enhancement of good neighborly relations.

"Despite the daily challenges, I am encouraged by the reform tempo in the key sectors. We used the crisis to grow and the perspective before us should not be missed. We have a chance for a serious breakthrough," said Dimitrov. ik/14:28

