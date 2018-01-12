Macedonia once again seen as successful example, say Sekerinska and Belliard

Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is once again seen as a good example, which is creating a positive atmosphere in the European Commission. The country should focus on reform, Jean-Christophe Belliard, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said Friday at a meeting with Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska.

At the meeting, Belliard was accompanied by Angelina Eichhorst, Director for Western Europe, Western Balkans and Turkey in EEAS, and EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a press release.

A breakthrough in reform implementation has been made and the Balkans has returned in the spotlight of the European Union, it was concluded.

"The government of Macedonia, alongside Parliament and other institutions, has been focused on reforms included in the 3-6-9 Plan. We strongly believe that getting Macedonia back on track toward EU and NATO integration will play a role in domestic and regional stability. We expect to secure the support of the EU for these processes," stated Minister Sekerinska.

EEAS official Belliard said that the new positive atmosphere was clearly visible. According to him, there are several elements that could help the Balkans as a whole with one of them being Bulgaria's presidency with the EU.

Macedonia, Sekerinska said, has reached a full consensus over NATO and EU integration. When the citizens and institutions are witnessing that the region is getting back in the EU agenda, the mood for reforms is becoming stronger, according to her.

The Macedonian Minister also said that Macedonia wanted to be part of the European defense programs adding that the MoD was committed to defense reforms and preparing key documents such as the Strategic Defense Review, and most notably to regional cooperation and contribution to peace and security by participating in NATO-,EU-, and UN-led missions, stated the press release. ba/15:21

