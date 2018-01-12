Eurobond to be used for debt repayment: FinMin
Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - Funds of the Eurobond issued yesterday will be used for covering the budget deficit, higher salaries in education and health sectors, intensifying of capital investments and repayment of old debts, said Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski on Friday.
"The Eurobond is worth EUR 500 million, including a seven-year maturing period and a record low interest rate at 2.75 percent," Tevdovski told reporters.
According to him, the decision was transparent and published in the Official Gazette.
The state debt has reached EUR 2,04 billion, excluding interests, following the sixth Eurobond release.
The first Eurobond worth EUR 170 million was issued in 2005, the second at EUR 175 million in 2009, the third at EUR 500 million in 2014, the fourth at EUR 270 million in 2015, and the fifth at EUR 450 million in 2016. ik/15:34
