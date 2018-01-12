Appellate Court confirms detention of 11 suspects for involvement in Parliament incident
- Friday, January 12, 2018 4:00 PM
Skopje, 12 January 2018 (MIA) - The Skopje-based Appellate Court has refused Friday as unfounded the complaints against detention measure of 11 persons under suspicion of being involved in the Parliament incident on 27 April 2017.
Thus the court confirmed the detention measure for Oliver Popovski, Goran Gjosevski, Vlado Jovanovski, Mitko Cavkov, Igor Durlovski, Munir Pepic, Dusko Lazarov, Mitko Pesov, Oliver Radulov, Bogdan Ilievski and Ilija Slavkovski.
The court is expected to announce its ruling on the appeals of another seven suspects. lk/15:58
