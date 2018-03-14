Protest against adoption of language law in Skopje

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - A few hundred people rallied Wednesday outside Parliament in downtown Skopje to protest against the law on the use of languages.

The protest is taking place as the Macedonian Assembly is holding a session whose agenda includes third reading of the law and a debate on 35,000+ amendments to the bill submitted by the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE.

Security in the area is tight and the event is extensively covered by media outlets. ba/16:20

###

