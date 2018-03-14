Skopje hosts first annual Mayors’ Forum

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – Over 700 volunteers of the US Peace Corps have been present in Macedonia for the last 22 years, being engaged in municipalities, schools, NGOs and daily centers for children with special needs, Peace Corps Director Mark Hannafin said Wednesday in Skopje at the first annual Mayors’ Forum.

The event, cohosted by Peace Corps and the Ministry of Local Self Government in celebration of the longstanding partnership between Peace Corps Volunteers and the local communities in Macedonia, brought together the mayors and representatives of all municipalities in the country.

‘There are about 100 volunteers living in Macedonia at the moment. They undergo rigorous training; learn the Macedonian and/or Albanian language to work in towns and villages across the country. Each year 50 volunteers arrive to Macedonia for a two-year engagement, mainly in rural areas,’ Hannafin said.

The Peace Corps intends to increase the number of volunteers, who wish to come to Macedonia to help local authorities to realize projects that meet the citizens’ needs, US Ambassador Jess Baily said.

The US is Macedonia’s staunchest ally and supporter, Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu said, highlighting the Peace Corps’ substantial contribution to strengthening the friendship, cooperation between the two countries.

For over 20 years, Peace Corps volunteers have taught side by side with local teachers, worked with local NGOs and community members, and collaborated with municipalities and other public institutions. Volunteers have shared a vast array of skills in management consultancy, information technology, waste management, education administration, and other critical areas of expertise. lk/16:25

