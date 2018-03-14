Macedonian Parliament adopts language law

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The Law on the Use of Languages was passed Wednesday in Parliament by 64 votes in favor versus none against or in abstention without the MPs debating amendments to the bill.

24 votes were submitted by lawmakers from non-majority communities.

Opposition MPs tried to prevent the adoption of the law by asking for procedural remarks. However, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi cancelled the session before being escorted by parliament security out of the plenary hall.

Earlier, opposition MPs, including ex-VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski came right up to Xhaferi at the platform after which Xhaferi ordered a 15-minute break.

Inside the plenary hall, security guards prevented a physical altercation between Xhaferi and Gruevski after the opposition MP poured water close to Xhaferi.

Speaker Xhaferi at the start of today's 32nd session skipped the eight item of the agenda with respect to the Law on Languages.

The Speaker interrupted the session so as to hold a coordination meeting with the MPs. The opposition failed to take part in this meeting.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Dragan Danev said no coordination took place during the 30-minute break in Parliament calling it 'grave manipulation'. ba/17:33

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.