МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Macedonian Parliament adopts language law

Wednesday, March 14, 2018  5:34 PM

Macedonian Parliament adopts language law

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) - The Law on the Use of Languages was passed Wednesday in Parliament by 64 votes in favor versus none against or in abstention without the MPs debating amendments to the bill.

24 votes were submitted by lawmakers from non-majority communities.

Opposition MPs tried to prevent the adoption of the law by asking for procedural remarks. However, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi cancelled the session before being escorted by parliament security out of the plenary hall.

Earlier, opposition MPs, including ex-VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski came right up to Xhaferi at the platform after which Xhaferi ordered a 15-minute break.

Inside the plenary hall, security guards prevented a physical altercation between Xhaferi and Gruevski after the opposition MP poured water close to Xhaferi.

Speaker Xhaferi at the start of today's 32nd session skipped the eight item of the agenda with respect to the Law on Languages.

The Speaker interrupted the session so as to hold a coordination meeting with the MPs. The opposition failed to take part in this meeting.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Dragan Danev said no coordination took place during the 30-minute break in Parliament calling it 'grave manipulation'. ba/17:33

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/14/2018 6:45:24 PM Speaker Xhaferi says will never allow a repeat of incidents in Parliament
3/14/2018 12:56:37 PM Party leaders in coordination meetings over language law
3/14/2018 8:34:52 AM Law on languages revisits Parliament
3/5/2018 8:16:53 PM Uncertainty arises over amendments to languages law as Parliament session is scheduled on Tuesday
1/22/2018 8:04:45 PM Law on languages in Parliament next Monday

Mosaic

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Sir Ken Dodd: Comedy legend dies, aged 90

Sir Ken Dodd, creator of the Diddy Men and one of ...

Danny Boyle signs on to direct next James Bond installment

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has signed on t...

Top