FM Dimitrov at working lunch with EU Ambassadors

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov attended Wednesday a working lunch of EU Ambassadors, organized by Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Macedonia Ivan Velkov Petkov within his country’s EU-Presidency mandate.

Dimitrov extended gratitude to Bulgaria for its pledge to bring the Western Balkans closer to the EU during its six-month presidency. In this respect he expressed belief that the EU Council would make a political decision in June on commencing Macedonia’s accession talks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Dmitrov briefed the EU Ambassadors about ongoing reforms in key areas, namely the judiciary, good governance, combat against corruption, organized crime and terrorism, good-neighborly relations and strengthening the political dialogue at the Parliament.

The EU Western Balkan Strategy, Dimitrov said, has met Macedonia’s expectations, as it sets a framework for the accession process of all Western Balkan countries, including a projected time frame for obtaining a membership status.

The government expects for the upcoming European Commission’s report to notify the substantial, tangible reform progress in Macedonia, Dimitrov said.

He also believes that the forthcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia would be a real indicator of the EU members’ commitment to the integration process of countries in the region.

Macedonia wishes for all of its neighbors to make progress on their road to the EU membership, Dimitrov said, as from the lessons in the past ‘we have learned that the only, sustainable strategy for our region to be stable and prosperous is the European one.’ lk/19:19

