МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE to file motion against Speaker Xhaferi as Parliament adopts law on languages

Wednesday, March 14, 2018  8:21 PM

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE to file motion against Speaker Xhaferi as Parliament adopts law on languages

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE is set to file a motion against Speaker Talat Xahferi for a flagrant violation of the Constitution and laws, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday, as the Parliament adopted a law on usage of languages.

VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski said, will also submit an initiative to the Constitutional Court to present its opinion on the law.

This chaos cannot last forever, Mickoski said, pointing out that all those who violated the country’s laws would be brought to justice.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE would keep protecting Macedonia’s state interests. lk/20:19

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
12/25/2017 6:50:27 PM Hristijan Mickoski becomes new VMRO-DPMNE leader
12/23/2017 7:47:12 PM Hristijan Mickoski becomes new opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader

Mosaic

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Sir Ken Dodd: Comedy legend dies, aged 90

Sir Ken Dodd, creator of the Diddy Men and one of ...

Danny Boyle signs on to direct next James Bond installment

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has signed on t...

Top