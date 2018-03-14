Opposition VMRO-DPMNE to file motion against Speaker Xhaferi as Parliament adopts law on languages
- Wednesday, March 14, 2018 8:21 PM
Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – The opposition VMRO-DPMNE is set to file a motion against Speaker Talat Xahferi for a flagrant violation of the Constitution and laws, party leader Hristijan Mickoski said Wednesday, as the Parliament adopted a law on usage of languages.
VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski said, will also submit an initiative to the Constitutional Court to present its opinion on the law.
This chaos cannot last forever, Mickoski said, pointing out that all those who violated the country’s laws would be brought to justice.
He said that VMRO-DPMNE would keep protecting Macedonia’s state interests. lk/20:19
