Albania and Kosovo commend Macedonian Parliament for adopting language law
- Wednesday, March 14, 2018 9:43 PM
Tirana, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – Official Tirana and Pristina commended late Wednesday the Macedonian Parliament for adopting the law on use of languages.
‘This is a significant event, not only for the (ethnic) Albanians, but also for the European future of Macedonia,’ Albania’s President Ilir Meta said.
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci extended congratulations to all Albanians living in Macedonia, saying that the adoption of this law ‘is a rather significant step for Macedonia’s road towards the European Union.’
‘It is a gesture of good will for coexistence, respecting the cultural diversity, dignity and integrity of each citizen,’ Thaci said.
Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj views the adoption of the language law as an example of how a democratic country respects the rights of citizens.
‘The law enactment launches a new era of the relations within Macedonia and serves to the entire region as a guideline towards the European Union,’ Haradinaj said in his Facebook message. lk/21:42
