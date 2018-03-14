President Ivanov once again refuses to sign language law

Skopje, 14 March 2018 (MIA) – Considering its repressive content and the violent manner of its adoption, the law on usage of languages is not an expression of democracy. The constitution and conscience do not allow me to sign a decree declaring such bill into a law, President Gjorge Ivanov said late Wednesday in a press release.

‘This law is an act of tyranny of the parliamentary majority against the majority of citizens of Macedonia, who have never voted or would ever vote for a political program that envisages such anti-constitutional, anti-state and fundamentally unjust law. And an unjust law does not deserve to be called law. As President of the Republic of Macedonia, I will not allow this.’ Ivanov said.

He notifies that a debate on opposition MPs amendments has been circumvented, the EU recommendations ignored, while the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia and the Rules of Procedure of the Assembly have been violated.

Addressing the MPs, Ivanov said he had asked them to carefully review his remarks following the President’s first refusal to sign the law.

‘The way you voted the law for the second time is an institutional violence and a blow to democracy. I hope that you are aware of the precedent you are making and the damages to the rule of law in the country that could arise from this precedent in the future,’ Ivanov said, criticizing the MPs for failing to consult with experts and relevant institutions, which ‘are most competent to give an opinion about the law on usage of languages.’

‘The law on the use of languages, in the manner in which it is written, as well as adopted, will lead to a full blockade of the work of institutions. In such conditions there is great probability for opening the issue of redefining our constitutional order,’ the President said.

For Ivanov, the language law is unjust and repressive, as it favors only one language.

‘Such law will fuel inter-ethnic tensions and pose a threat to interethnic coexistence’, Ivanov said.

The language law had already been passed in January, but was again put up for a vote today after President Ivanov vetoed it. Under the Macedonian constitution, the president must sign it following the new vote. lk/23:31

###

