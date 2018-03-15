Lidija Dimkovska to take part in Leipzig Book Fair

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – At the invitation of the Traduki foundation, Macedonian writer Lidija Dimkovska will take part in two events at the Leipzig Book Fair on Saturday.

The first event, titled after the Dimkovska's collection of selected poetry published in German Anständiges Mädchen (Decent Girl), will feature her talk about the place of female authors in literature, female writer voices, and her own poetics. She will be joined by Bosnian writer Lejla Kalamujić and Albanian author Manjola Nasi.

Later that evening, Dimkovska will participate in the traditional Balkan Night literary reading. She will read an excerpt from her novel Non-Oui, translated into German by Benjamin Langer. Other participants include authors from Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Lichtenstein.

The Leipzig Book Fair, which opens today and runs through March 18, is Germany's second-largest book fair and has an extensive program promoting European authors and books. mr/11:08

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.