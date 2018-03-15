МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Frosina Parmakovska wins 2017 Novel of the Year award

Thursday, March 15, 2018  12:02 PM

Frosina Parmakovska wins 2017 Novel of the Year award

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Countdown by Frosina Parmakovska, published by Ili-Ili, won the 2017 Novel of the Year award given by the "Slavko Janevski" Foundation. 

The winner was decided by a panel of five judges: Davor Stojanovski, novelist and last year's winner; the writers Risto Lazarov and Ivan Dodovski; Macedonian language professor and Faculty of Philology dean Aneta Dučevska, and journalist Katerina Bogoeva. 

The panel described the novel as an unpretentiously narrated unsettling family drama taken from contemporary Skopje life. 

Through flashbacks, the story's unnamed narrator reveals her marital struggles. She is stuck with a jealous and paranoid husband with an obvious mental disorder, which no one from her relatives wants to acknowledge or accept, the Foundation's press release says.

The panel of judges chose Parmakovska's novel from 27 entries submitted to the competition. Also vying for the prize were Branko Prlja's Apocalypse.mk (Goten) and Igor Stanojoski's Dyssomnias (Antolog), who made the final round.

Фросина Пармаковска

Countdown is Parmakovska's third novel. She holds a B.A. from the General and Comparative Literature program at the "Cyril and Methodius" state university and an M.A. in Culturology from the Institute of Macedonian Literature. Her previous novels are "Writing the Lost Balls" and "The Cherry Tree Chronicle". 

Between 1999 and 2017, the Novel of the Year prize was awarded by the now-defunct Utrinski newspaper. mr/12:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/2/2018 2:33:45 PM Five books shortlisted for Novel of the Year award
1/18/2018 1:24:45 PM Twenty-eight books to compete for 2017 Novel of the Year

Mosaic

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-...

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Top