President should sign bill, constitutional court to discuss language law

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - Former European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judge Mirjana Lazarova Trajkovska said Thursday it is up to President Gjorge Ivanov to decide whether he will sign the bill on the Law on the Use of Languages, adding this is now not a wish but an obligation.

"The President's decision is his alone, but the Constitution says it is now an obligation not a wish whether to sign the bill or not," said Lazarova Trajkovska, who is also a former constitutional judge.

According to her, in a situation like this, the law should be discussed by the Constitutional Court, giving its view not only from the aspect of its constitutionality, but also the quality of its provisions.

"When laws are adopted in procedural circumstances such as the ones we saw yesterday, I believe only a responsible judiciary can give the answer to the weight and the content of the law. It needs to arrive before the Constitutional Court, which should give its view on the law's quality, not only from the aspect of its constitutionality but also the quality of its provisions," said Lazarova Trajkovska at the sidelines of a conference on judiciary reforms.

She claimed the the President is obliged to sign the bill within seven days.

"Here I highlight the word obligation, because this is not the time to veto such a law, especially because of the fact that it should come before the Constitutional Court and taking into consideration that the time for reaction by the Venice Commission has passed. The Venice Commission provides opinions on laws only when they are in a draft-version, so that shortcomings and constitutional incompatibilities can be dealt with. Having in mind that the law has been adopted for the second time, the obligation lies in the hands of the Constitutional Court," stressed Lazarova Trajkovska.

She said such poor legislative procedures and 'forced' adoption of laws can only be handled by a responsible court, which builds its image through substantiated decisions.

"A competent court should produce an outcome, everything else is politics. It is the right of politicians how they will behave in the future, but when this case reaches, as it should, the Constitutional Court, this institution needs to give its opinion regarding the law's constitutionality. Unfortunately, this law did not have a chance to receive such an opinion from European, independent experts, namely the Venice Commission," said Lazarova Trajkovska. ik/14:22

