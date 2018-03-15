МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Greek gov't spokesman Tzanakopoulos: Name talks in positive direction

Thursday, March 15, 2018  4:13 PM

Greek gov

Athens, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – The talks for settling the Athens-Skopje name dispute are on the positive track at the moment and will be intensified, Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday.

At the regular press briefing, Tzanakopoulos said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working on the draft agreement, confirming also that FM Nikos Kotzias would soon visit Skopje, MIA reports from Athens.

Tzanakopoulos reformed Greece’s stance related to the name row settlement, namely a complex name for overall usage (erga omnes), which may require amending of the constitution of the neighboring country. lk/16:12

###

 

 

