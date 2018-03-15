Greek gov't spokesman Tzanakopoulos: Name talks in positive direction
- Thursday, March 15, 2018 4:13 PM
Athens, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – The talks for settling the Athens-Skopje name dispute are on the positive track at the moment and will be intensified, Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday.
At the regular press briefing, Tzanakopoulos said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working on the draft agreement, confirming also that FM Nikos Kotzias would soon visit Skopje, MIA reports from Athens.
Tzanakopoulos reformed Greece’s stance related to the name row settlement, namely a complex name for overall usage (erga omnes), which may require amending of the constitution of the neighboring country. lk/16:12
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:34 PM | PM Zaev meets EEAS delegation
Macedonia and the European Union share common policies and approach to the fight against radical ext...
- 9:03 PM | Ohrid hosts kick-off event of Western Balkan Alumni Association
Students from Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Kosovo, who had an oppo...
- 7:00 PM | Slovak president asks deputy PM to form new govt
Slovakia's president Thursday asked Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to form a new government ...
- 6:52 PM | US punishes Russians over vote meddling
The US has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians, accusing them of interference in the 2016 US election a...
- 6:21 PM | Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade
The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss w...