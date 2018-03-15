МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

Women from eight Macedonian regions to be educated about entrepreneurship

Thursday, March 15, 2018  5:34 PM

Women from eight Macedonian regions to be educated about entrepreneurship

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The trend of opening new businesses, especially by young women, is on the rise as they are becoming more aware that entrepreneurship can be a money-earning profession.

To support businesswomen in Macedonia, as well as potential ones, a project will be implemented funded by EU's Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA).

Women from the eight planning regions, namely from Skopje, Bitola, Struga, Veles, Tetovo, Kumanovo, Stip and Strumica, will be involved in the project. It is implemented by the GTF Initiative for Sustainable Growth in Croatia and Macedonia's Association of Businesswomen.

The project opens the opportunities for sharing experiences, networking and stimulating future businesswomen to use technologies and innovations.

Young girls will be educated to develop a business by using high technology, businesswomen will be trained to improve their companies. 

A cluster of female entrepreneurship is also in the works, for which Croatian experiences will be used. ba/17:33

