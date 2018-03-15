Macedonia and Kosovo governments to hold joint session

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Kosovo Vice-Premier Enver Hoxhaj held a meeting Thursday, focused on preparations of the joint session of the governments of both countries.

Numerous agreements on bilateral cooperation are to be signed at the forthcoming joint session, the Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

The governments of both countries are obliged to translate the good relations between the two countries into concrete policies that will further advance the overall bilateral cooperation, Osmani said at the meeting.

Osmani and Hoxhaj reviewed the possibilities for cooperation in the spheres of energy, infrastructure, roaming prices reduction, bilateral recognition of driving licenses etc.

The cooperation of the Western Balkan countries of is one of the main prerequisites for overall progress of the region, but also a key benchmark for its progress on the road to the EU membership, Osmani said.

The joint session with Kosovo government is part of a series of joint sessions of Macedonia’s government with those of neighboring countries. lk/17:07

