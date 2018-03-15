Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade
- Thursday, March 15, 2018 6:21 PM
Belgrade, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss ways to lift barriers and overcome all open issues in order to enable a better flow of goods and to advance exchange of goods.
The meeting was held in 'hours-long constructive atmosphere' in which the participants agreed to boost contacts as part of the Mixed Committee at an expert level in institutions and to share information regarding trade contracts between the two countries, MIA's Belgrade correspondent has learned.
It was agreed the next meeting to be held in Skopje in the coming month.
The committee comes as a result of an initiative stemming from the meeting in Skopje on March 7 in which the ministers of Macedonia and Serbia, Ljupco Nikolovski and Rasim Ljajic respectively, reached an agreement on export of flour produced in Serbia into Macedonia. ba/18:20
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:34 PM | PM Zaev meets EEAS delegation
Macedonia and the European Union share common policies and approach to the fight against radical ext...
- 9:03 PM | Ohrid hosts kick-off event of Western Balkan Alumni Association
Students from Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Kosovo, who had an oppo...
- 7:00 PM | Slovak president asks deputy PM to form new govt
Slovakia's president Thursday asked Deputy Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini to form a new government ...
- 6:52 PM | US punishes Russians over vote meddling
The US has imposed sanctions on 19 Russians, accusing them of interference in the 2016 US election a...
- 6:21 PM | Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade
The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss w...