Macedonia-Serbia Mixed Committee holds 1st session in Belgrade

Belgrade, 15 March 2018 (MIA) - The Mixed Committee of Macedonia and Serbia held Thursday its first session in Belgrade to discuss ways to lift barriers and overcome all open issues in order to enable a better flow of goods and to advance exchange of goods.

The meeting was held in 'hours-long constructive atmosphere' in which the participants agreed to boost contacts as part of the Mixed Committee at an expert level in institutions and to share information regarding trade contracts between the two countries, MIA's Belgrade correspondent has learned.

It was agreed the next meeting to be held in Skopje in the coming month.

The committee comes as a result of an initiative stemming from the meeting in Skopje on March 7 in which the ministers of Macedonia and Serbia, Ljupco Nikolovski and Rasim Ljajic respectively, reached an agreement on export of flour produced in Serbia into Macedonia. ba/18:20

