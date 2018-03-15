МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

French Ambassador: Yesterday’s events at Macedonia’s parliament – not an image of European country

Thursday, March 15, 2018  6:04 PM

French Ambassador: Yesterday’s events at Macedonia’s parliament – not an image of European country

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Yesterday’s events at the Parliament were disappointing, French Ambassador to Macedonia, Christian Thimonier said Thursday for the web portal ‘SAKAMDAKAZAM.MK’.

The Parliament adopted  Law on the Use of Languages on Wednesday  in a tense atmosphere by 64 votes.

Yesterday we witnessed events we believed would remain in the past, Thimonier said, notifying the lack of minimum consensus for a law adoption procedure and civilized debate on topic of citizens’ interest.

‘In a period when the EU members should present their opinion on a recommendation for (Macedonia’s) EU accession talks, especially its ‘conditioned’ status, the question will arise about the pace of implementing the (Reinhard) Priebe’s report and the (progress) in meeting the Copenhagen Criteria. Only functional democracies are eligible to join the European Union,’ Thimonier said.

Last November EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn said that the law on languages was not a priority, urging the government to focus on more urgent tasks.

The European Commission will present the new report on Macedonia’s EU-integration process on 17 April. lk/18:03

###

 

 

 

 

 

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Spike Lee might be directing Spider-Man spinoff

It looks like Spike Lee might be helming a Spider-...

Slovenia claims world's first blockchain monument

The first monument to the blockchain technology th...

Scientists find new kind of ice never-before-seen on Earth

Scientists have found a new type of water known as...

Brian Ferry to play Skopje's Philharmonic Hall

Roxy Music singer and songwriter Brian Ferry will ...

Top