Ohrid hosts kick-off event of Western Balkan Alumni Association

Ohrid, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Students from Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Kosovo, who had an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of EU-funded educational programs, are attending Thursday in Ohrid a kick-off event of the Western Balkans Alumni Association (WBAA).

The future cooperation under the umbrella of this organization corresponds with the efforts of Western Balkan countries for creating better future for the young people in the region, Macedonia’s Education Minister Renata Deskoska told the gathering.

A possibility to study abroad is an excellent opportunity for professional development, accompanied by new friendships and prospects, Deskovska said.

‘Exchange of knowledge, experiences between nations is beneficial for all of us. Young people (who studied abroad) bring new knowledge and skills to their homelands for development of all spheres in the society, from science, business to public administration. The future belongs to you, so your ideas will help us to map the road to modern education,’ Deskoska said.

Antoaneta Angelova-Krasteva, Director for Innovation, International cooperation and Sport at the European Commission Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture, said the gathering in Ohrid was being held in a rather significant moment, namely soon after the adoption of the EU Western Balkans Strategy.

‘Clearly determined EU-perspective of the region is an investment in powerful, united Europe, founded on common values. To that effect it is however necessary for the countries of the region to meet the high criteria and make substantial reform progress in politics, economy and the society in general. The education may be the most significant component of each well-designed reform, as without proper education, knowledge, competent professors and educated citizens there could be no progress,’ Angelova-Krasteva said.

In addition to EU-funded programs Erasmus+ and ‘Marie Sklodowska-Curie’, the Western Balkans countries will have an opportunity to join future cooperation initiatives to be launched by the European Commission, such as the European Week of Sport and the EU – Western Balkans Cultural Heritage Route, she said.

The event in Ohrid has brought together close to 300 higher education stakeholders, including Ministers of Education, European Commission representatives and EU Delegations, Erasmus+ alumni, student parliaments and unions, business representatives etc.

WBAA, a regional association for Western Balkans Erasmus+ alumni and students, was created on the request of the Western Balkan Ministers of Education back in 2015. It is run by an active group of young volunteers who already started working on national and regional projects, such as Erasmus+ promotion events and a big mapping study of over 1,500 Western Balkan Erasmus+ alumni.

WBAA's ultimate goal is to help promote mobility opportunities, support and mentor students, track individuals once they graduate from university, share best practice and internship/job opportunities, dialogue with education ministries to improve higher education systems, and liaise with other alumni associations in the EU and beyond. lk/21:02

