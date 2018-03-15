МИА Лого
Thursday, March 15, 2018, 

PM Zaev meets EEAS delegation

Thursday, March 15, 2018  9:34 PM

PM Zaev meets EEAS delegation

Skopje, 15 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia and the European Union share common policies and approach to the fight against radical extremism and terrorism, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said late Thursday at a meeting with a delegation of the European External Action Service (EEAS), led by the Deputy Secretary General for the EU CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) and Crisis Response, Pedro Serrano.

Macedonia stands ready to take part in the EU activities for dealing with such phenomena, Zaev said, notifying that the government adopted national strategies for countering/preventing violent extremism and terrorism, thus preparing the institutions to respond to those threats to the security of citizens,’ Zaev said.

The EEAS delegation commended Macedonia’s activities related to the fight against terrorism and radical extremism. It also highlighted the country’s substantial contribution to the efforts for dealing with the migrant crisis, the government said in a press release. lk/21:33

