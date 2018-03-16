President Ivanov: Macedonia supports infrastructure, connectivity initiatives

Skopje, 16 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia, which aspires to join the European Union and NATO and is part of the European economic area, needs a European infrastructure and therefore has decided to construct a part of the Corridor VIII under the support of favorable Chinese loans, President Gjorge Ivanov said in his address at the Baku Global Forum’s panel session ‘How to understand China’s foreign policy’.

The infrastructure projects under the Chinese ‘One Belt and One Road’ initiative will enable the countries of Central, East and Southeast Europe to interconnect, which will boost their economic competitiveness in terms of attracting foreign investments, Ivanov said.

He also views the Chinese initiative as promoter of global peace and prosperity, the President’s Cabinet said in a press release.

Ivanov also referred to China's capital investment in the development of artificial intelligence.

The 6th Global Forum in Baku brought together several current and former heads of state and governments, ministers, public figures, university professors and representatives of the Youth Leaders Program. lk/16:21

