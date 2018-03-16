President Ivanov: Macedonia supports infrastructure, connectivity initiatives
- Friday, March 16, 2018 4:23 PM
Skopje, 16 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia, which aspires to join the European Union and NATO and is part of the European economic area, needs a European infrastructure and therefore has decided to construct a part of the Corridor VIII under the support of favorable Chinese loans, President Gjorge Ivanov said in his address at the Baku Global Forum’s panel session ‘How to understand China’s foreign policy’.
The infrastructure projects under the Chinese ‘One Belt and One Road’ initiative will enable the countries of Central, East and Southeast Europe to interconnect, which will boost their economic competitiveness in terms of attracting foreign investments, Ivanov said.
He also views the Chinese initiative as promoter of global peace and prosperity, the President’s Cabinet said in a press release.
Ivanov also referred to China's capital investment in the development of artificial intelligence.
The 6th Global Forum in Baku brought together several current and former heads of state and governments, ministers, public figures, university professors and representatives of the Youth Leaders Program. lk/16:21
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 7:05 PM | FM Dimitrov attends Western Balkans Fund conference in Sarajevo
Now is the right moment for the Western Balkan countries to be united and jointly build their Europe...
- 6:30 PM | US Embassy: Macedonia Parliament to focus on necessary reforms
It is important that the Parliament moves forward with its agenda and focuses on the necessary refor...
- 6:21 PM | Manchevski: Interested in reality and the portrayal of it
After being shown at festivals on three continents, Milcho Manchevski's fifth feature film Bikini Mo...
- 5:59 PM | Stoltenberg: NATO doesn't want a new Cold War
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance did not want a return to Cold War h...
- 5:23 PM | Mancevski: Strong institutions required for digital transformation of society
Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski opened Friday the panel session...