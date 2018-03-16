FM Dimitrov attends Western Balkans Fund conference in Sarajevo

Skopje, 16 March 2018 (MIA) - Now is the right moment for the Western Balkan countries to be united and jointly build their European perspective in order to speed up their integration with the European family, Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday at the Western Balkans Fund conference in Sarajevo.

The region, he said, is on the right track, which ‘is obvious from the clear political will of the Western Balkan countries for European integration.’

‘If we wish to keep this pace, momentum and determination, we must have an incentive - a political decision on commencing the accession talks in June. The responsibility for unlocking the door to join the EU is a common one, and only then we can talk about the credibility of the enlargement strategy,’ Dimitrov said.

Dimitov attended the ministerial conference on an invitation of his Bosnian counterpart Igor Crndak., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The ministers welcomed the European Commission's Enlargement Strategy and agreed that the upcoming months were vital for the European future of the Western Balkan countries.

The gathering reviewed the realization of activities, agreed at the last summit in Trieste, as well as the preparation of the agenda for the Western Balkan Summit, scheduled to take place in London this July.

The conference assessed the possibilities for effective use of the benefits from the Western Balkans Fund, setting the infrastructure investments as top priority for the region’s inter-connectivity. lk/19:04

