Vlatko Stefanovski to play Philharmonic concert hall to promote Mother Tongue

Skopje, 17 March 2018 (MIA) – Vlatko Stefanovski will play a concert Saturday evening to promote his first solo acoustic record Mother Tongue, released regionwide under the label of Croatia Records. Tonight's performance is the first of three concerts organized by Bagi Communications to promote the album release. They will take place in the Macedonian Philharmonic concert hall on March 17, 18, and 19.

Mother Tongue, the latest album by the most famous Macedonian guitar player, was released in October, three years after Stefanovski's Seir.

The record contains nine instrumental covers of Macedonian folk songs, as well as tracks from Leb i sol's oeuvre. Rade Šerbedžija provides the only vocals on the album, singing the lyrics to the traditional Macedonian song "More sokol pie".

Mother Tongue was made using minimal recording gear, Stefanovski said, pointing out that the album is intimate as it speaks to the audience directly. It was recorded in just a few days last spring.

The album cover features a photo of his mother, actress Nada Stefanovska, holding a guitar. The photo was taken during a play performance in 1946.

The special guests at Stefanovski's three concerts will be the folk-revival group Ljubojna, the Serbian folk-revival singer Bilja Krstić, and the Macedonian soprano Vesna Ginovska-Ilkova. mr/12:31

