Skopje hosts Vienna 2018 Ball

Skopje, 17 March 2107 (MIA) - The 19th Vienna Ball will take place Saturday evening in Skopje, organized by the ‘Johann Strauss’ Association for Cultural Cooperation under the auspices of Austria’s Embassy to Macedonia.

The Vienna Ball in Skopje is a traditional event, which reaffirms the cultural cooperation between Macedonia and Austria.

Under the baton of Bisera Cadlovska, the ‘Johann Strauss’ orchestra will play classical and modern dance routines, accompanied by the performances of the Prima Danza dancing group and the leading ballet dancers Marija Kicevska and Boban Kovacevski. The program also includes the performances of Nina Janeva, Goran Papaz, 2Exit and Tumbao Salsa Band.

The Vienna Ball in Skopje is a humanitarian event. This year the funds at the ball will be donated to ‘Polio Plus’, a civic organization that works on protecting the fundamental human rights of people with disabilities. lk/13:01

