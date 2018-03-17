FM Dimitrov addresses ‘Bergedorf’ round table in Sarajevo

Skopje, 17 March 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitriov addressed Saturday the 167th ‘Bergedorf’ round table in Sarajevo, titled ‘The Long Road to Europe: The Western Balkans between Domestic Challenges and Geopolitics.’

‘Today we have a healthy political debate in Macedonia. We have managed to alter, set the media scene free. I believe we can do better. We should change the system, but also the mindset and approach to media freedom and the role of public criticism in general,’ Dimitrov told the panel on internal reforms, good governance and rule of law.

The 167th Bergedorf Round Table brought together high-ranking politicians, civil servants, as well as intellectuals, publicists and members of civil society from the Western Balkans, relevant EU member states, Russia, China and the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in press release.

The gathering sought to explore the future of the region’s political structures and institutions, as well as its geopolitical and geoeconomic environment and how can the EU work with regional partners in the Western Balkans, both to achieve greater economic and political coherence and to strengthen pro-European actors. lk/14:34

