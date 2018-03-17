МИА Лого
Saturday, March 17, 2018, 

Independent Greeks and New Democracy condemn threatening letter addressed to FM Kotzias

Saturday, March 17, 2018  4:09 PM

Athens, 17 March 2018 (MIA) – The Greek government coalition partner, Independent Greeks and opposition New Democracy issued press releases on Saturday, fiercely condemning  the threatening  letter addressed to Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, MIA reports from Athens.

‘The threatening letter enclosing a bullet, addressed to the Foreign Minister, is an act of terrorism. Such acts are actually directed against democracy, we are obliged to protect,’ party’s spokesperson Madalena Papadopoulou said.

The opposition New Democracy (ND) called on the government to urgently investigate ‘this unacceptable incident.’

ND's shadow foreign minister George Koumoutsakos condemned the threats on his Twitter account, saying that ‘they are symptoms of sick democracy.’

As MIA reported earlier today, FM Kotzias, ahead of his visit to Skopje, received an envelope containing a bullet and a threatening letter over the ongoing negotiations on ‘Macedonian issue.’ lk/16:08

