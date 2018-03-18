Minister Nikolovski: No problem with flour trade

Skopje, 18 March 2018 (MIA) – There is no problem as the agreement reached in Skopje on the import of Serbian flour is being implemented, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski said on Sunday.

Few days ago in Skopje, Nikolovski and Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic signed an agreement on setting the flour trade dispute.

According to the agreement, the control labels for flour packages of 1kg, 2kg and 5kg will be applied in Serbia, while labels for those of 25kg and 50kg in Macedonia.

Nikolovski doesn’t exclude the possibility for the control labels to be revoked, thus resolving the problem for good. To that effect Macedonia and Serbia set a joint committee, he told a debate on insurance for farmers’ property.

It would be the best, he said, if Macedonia succeeds to reach an agreement on simplifying the customs procedures not only with Serbia, but also with other countries, in favour of boosting the trade exchange.

The problem emerged as the Macedonian Government adopted a rulebook, which calls for applying of control labels after import and quality checks, not prior to the export to Macedonia.

Serbia annually exports 30,000-40,000 tones of flour to Macedonia. lk/14:21

