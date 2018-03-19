Job advertisements in Macedonia: Discriminatory on many levels

Skopje, 19 March 2018 (MIA) – Many of the job announcements published in Macedonia are discriminatory, most often by gender and age. Some job advertisements go so far as to require a photo of the candidate. The most discriminatory practices are used by private companies, which often advertise job vacancies specifying the gender and age of the applicant.

This was recently confirmed by the Helsinki Committee, which has pointed out that discriminatory job vacancies continue to be published despite numerous complaints filed by the Committee in the past.

The solution to this problem is to report all instances of discrimination so that the institutions can react accordingly, as well as to notify employers when they are in violation of anti-discrimination laws.

The new employment legislation currently being drafted is expected to clearly prescribe the procedures of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, providing more support to its teams of experts who will spearhead these procedures.

Many of the advertisements ask for females or males for a particular job vacancy, or they specify the age of the applicants, or both the gender and the age.

These are all examples of discrimination according to the Helsinki Committee, which files complaints about any advertisement found to specify the age and gender of the candidate, or any other discriminatory requirement.

Some employers, the Helsinki Committee says, do this knowingly, but others are not even aware that this limits access to employment for certain groups.

The Helsinki Committee believes that other measures need to be taken to decrease the number of discriminatory advertisements.

“We recommend educating employers and employment agencies about the correct non-discriminatory conditions for employment, which do not exclude anyone from seeking employment,” the Committee says.

In one case last year, following a complaint by the Helsinki Committee, the Macedonian Commission for Protection against Discrimination investigated and found evidence of direct discrimination on several levels.

“It was a job announcement asking for ‘a 30-45-year-old female to work in a kitchen: to serve breakfast (at a buffet)’. The Commission received the formal complaint and found direct multilevel discrimination since this job description denied access to employment to males, which is gender-based discrimination, and to females younger than 30 or older than 45, which is age discrimination,” the Helsinki Committee says.

The Helsinki Committee adds that despite these rulings of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, discriminatory advertisements are still published on employment agency websites.

The recommendations and conclusions they plan to submit to the government include a proposal to set up a system to control, monitor, and evaluate the job search process. To promote non-discriminatory job advertising, they would like to see journalists trained to recognize discrimination. Also, they want to establish a code of ethical and professional conduct among employers through training, as well as explain how to properly create job advertisements.

The president of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, Aleksandar Dashtevski, says that when they encounter any kind of discrimination in job advertisements—on the grounds of gender, race, skin, ethnicity, language, citizenship, religion, politics, mental or physical disabilities, health, or age—they immediately react, without contacting the company first.

“We issue a recommendation for the job advertisement to be withdrawn. If there are any people affected by it, they can sue on the basis of our findings. Those who published the advertisement are given 30 days to notify us that they have withdrawn it. If they do not do this, we have the right to start a court procedure. We send them a reminder first that 30 days have passed, and if we do not get a response, we start proceedings in the Misdemeanors Court. The fine is EUR 600-1000,” Dashtevski says.

He points out that their competences end there. They include issuing a recommendation to stop discrimination and starting legal proceedings and, as Dashtevski says, the Commission also tries to prevent discrimination in general.

“Our recommendation concerns all companies. None of them should discriminate, and they usually do on the basis of gender or age. ‘We are looking for a female not older than 22,' an advertisement will read. This is discriminatory on the basis of gender and age. Why female? Why 22? Why not a male, if the male could do the same job?” Dashtevski asks.

He says that the Commission’s reactions have caused many of the advertisers to withdraw their job advertisements.

"We now have six cases in total. They were all noticed by a non-governmental organization, which then forwarded them to the Commission. We do not have enough staff to follow all advertisements at the moment, and it's good that certain civil society organizations do it.

“We are now dealing with six cases. Either the advertisements will be withdrawn or we will start a court procedure,” Dashtevski says.

He adds that citizens should be encouraged to report such cases because, according to him, they will all work out in their favor.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy calls upon all citizens to report any cases of discrimination, including those in job advertisements, so that it could detect and sanction them.

According to the Law on Prevention and Protection against Discrimination, there are two ways to prevent discrimination: either by filing a complaint to the Commission for Protection against Discrimination or by starting a court procedure, i.e., filing a lawsuit. In addition, in accordance with the Law on the Ombudsman, discrimination protection can also be requested with a complaint to this institution.

The Law on Prevention and Protection against Discrimination stipulates that the Commission, performing the duties within its competence, should cooperate with the Ombudsman for specific cases of discrimination, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy says.

They point out that the Law refers to all natural and legal persons, and all should apply it in their work. In cases of violation of rights, they should turn to the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, the Ombudsman, or the Court.

The new anti-discrimination law that is being drafted may offer better ways of dealing with these issues, the Ministry says.

“The Commission for Protection against Discrimination may also conduct proceedings ex officio without a claim filed by the person discriminated against. This competence of the Commission in the new Law on Prevention and Protection against Discrimination, which is currently being drafted, includes more details and clear definitions of the Commission’s ex officio actions, as well as other changes that are expected to provide more efficient ways to protect against discrimination," the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy says.

Slavica Stefanovska

Tr. by Magdalena Reed



