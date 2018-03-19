Parliament acknowledges resignations of five Anti-corruption members
- Monday, March 19, 2018 3:33 PM
Skopje, 19 March 2018 (MIA) – The parliamentary Committee on Election and Appointment Issues at a session today acknowledged the resignations of five members of the National Commission for the Prevention of Corruption who resigned after an internal audit report scandal.
DUI's Artan Grubi invited the other two Anti-corruption members to resign so that the Commission could finally start doing its job instead of being a commission for the defense of corruption, he said.
The resignations will be put on the agenda of a plenary session of Parliament. mr/15:30
