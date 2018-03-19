МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, March 19, 2018, 

Parliament dismisses anti-corruption commission members

Monday, March 19, 2018  4:33 PM

Parliament dismisses anti-corruption commission members

Skopje, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament dismissed Monday five members of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC), who tendered their resignations earlier this month.

SCPC president Igor Tanturovski and four other members resigned following revelations from an internal audit report, which noted suspicious payments of fictitious travel expenses and spending of budget funds. The commission currently has two remaining members.

In addition, the Parliament also dismissed the president and members of the State Commission for second-instance decisions in the field of inspection oversight and misdemeanor procedures.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski elaborated that the Commission's report has shown its inefficiency regarding settlement of cases. ik/16:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/1/2018 1:24:21 PM Gov't: Anti-Corruption Commission expected to demonstrate zero tolerance against corruption
1/4/2017 9:43:28 AM Members of Parliament need to submit detailed accounts of their property
5/30/2016 7:55:25 PM Parliament sets up commission to evaluate proposal for President Ivanov's impeachment
4/13/2015 12:14:50 PM Parliament to review proposal for new members of Anti-corruption Commission on Tuesday
4/8/2015 3:10:11 PM New members of anti-corruption commission proposed to Parliament

Mosaic

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

In Cyprus, cats outnumber people by two to one

The cat population in Cyprus has reached a stagger...

Top