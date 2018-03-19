Parliament dismisses anti-corruption commission members
- Monday, March 19, 2018 4:33 PM
Skopje, 19 March 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament dismissed Monday five members of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC), who tendered their resignations earlier this month.
SCPC president Igor Tanturovski and four other members resigned following revelations from an internal audit report, which noted suspicious payments of fictitious travel expenses and spending of budget funds. The commission currently has two remaining members.
In addition, the Parliament also dismissed the president and members of the State Commission for second-instance decisions in the field of inspection oversight and misdemeanor procedures.
Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski elaborated that the Commission's report has shown its inefficiency regarding settlement of cases. ik/16:32
