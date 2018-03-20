Menche Atanasova Tochi wins 2017 Nikola Mladenov investigative journalism award

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – Nova TV journalist Menche Atanasova Tochi won the inaugural Nikola Mladenov Investigative Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the Macedonian Institute for Media on Tuesday.

Tochi was awarded first prize for her series of articles on the parallel import of prescription drugs in Macedonia published on the Nova TV website. Her investigation revealed cases of counterfeit medicines and serious abuses of power, as well as manipulation of the public and price gouging.

The second prize for an investigative story went to a team of BIRN journalists for their “Foreign Investments through a Magnifying Glass” published on the Prizma website.

The third prize was shared by two journalists: Petar Klincharski for his “Thousand Translations” and Liridona Vejseli for her story “Where are the Jihadist Headquarters?” Klincharski’s series was broadcast on Alsat M’s “360 degrees” TV show, and Vejseli’s was published on the Zurnal web portal.

MIM awarded a special mention to Slavica Filipovska for her story “How Long Will it Take Us to Destroy the Oldest Lake in Europe” also broadcast on Alsat M’s “360 degrees”.

Vying for the 2017 Nikola Mladenov Investigative Journalism Award were 38 authors. They submitted a total of 60 stories covered in 154 articles published on websites, daily papers, weekly magazines, or broadcast on TV. mr/13:51

