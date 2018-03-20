PM Zaev: Macedonia’s accession to NATO not an obstacle to advancing the relations with Russia

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal and it is not an obstacle for the country to advance its relations with Russia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference on Tuesday.

‘Since 1993 Macedonia, under a parliament declaration, has set its strategic priorities - the EU, NATO membership, which enjoy the support of over 75 percent of the citizens. Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO is of paramount importance for Macedonia and the entire (Western Balkan) region. However, it is not an obstacle to advancing the cooperation with Russia in the spheres of economy, culture, education…, which is also part of Macedonia’s strategic goals,’ PM Zaev said, commenting Moscow’s warning that NATO membership would result in negative consequences for the country, regional security and bilateral relations. lk/17:47

