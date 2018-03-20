МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 

PM Zaev: Macedonia’s accession to NATO not an obstacle to advancing the relations with Russia

Tuesday, March 20, 2018  5:50 PM

PM Zaev: Macedonia’s accession to NATO not an obstacle to advancing the relations with Russia

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – NATO membership is Macedonia’s strategic goal and it is not an obstacle for the country to advance its relations with Russia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference on Tuesday.

‘Since 1993 Macedonia, under a parliament declaration, has set its strategic priorities - the EU, NATO membership, which enjoy the support of over 75 percent of the citizens. Macedonia’s accession to the EU and NATO is of paramount importance for Macedonia and the entire (Western Balkan) region. However, it is not an obstacle to advancing the cooperation with Russia in the spheres of economy, culture, education…, which is also part of Macedonia’s strategic goals,’ PM Zaev said, commenting Moscow’s warning that NATO membership would result in negative consequences for the country, regional security and bilateral relations. lk/17:47

 

###

 

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
3/16/2018 5:59:39 PM Stoltenberg: NATO doesn't want a new Cold War
2/21/2018 10:07:54 AM Stoltenberg: NATO sees no Russian threat to any of its members
11/6/2017 10:42:45 AM PM Zaev expects strong reaction from Russia over Macedonia's NATO accession
8/25/2017 10:07:34 AM Stoltenberg blames Russia of endangering European stability
6/1/2017 8:46:38 PM Russia envoy says Moscow will respond to NATO buildup

Mosaic

Facebook sorry for blocking Delacroix masterpiece over nudity

Facebook admitted making a mistake after it banned...

Barbra Streisand says no #MeToo moment marred her life

"Never,'' Barbra Streisand replied when asked if s...

Qapla'! Trekkies can now learn Klingon with Duolingo

Star Trek fans, rejoice: Language-learning platfor...

The 10 most provocative music videos of all time

Music videos have evolved. In the late 1980's, "Wi...

Here’s what Professor Stephen Hawking wanted on his gravestone

Professor Stephen Hawking could have a very unorth...

Top