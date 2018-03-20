FM Dimitrov: Skopje sent draft agreement on name row settlement to Athens

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – A representative of Macedonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted today the country’s draft agreement on settling the name dispute to official Athens, FM Nikola Dimitrov told a press conference on Tuesday.

Macedonia has also received the Greek draft agreement, Dimitrov said, notifying that there were differences between the two documents without reveling details.

Both drafts will be discussed during the visit of Greek FM Nikos Kotzias to Skopje announced for this Thursday, Dimitrov said.

‘The Greek draft agreement is being analyzed at the moment. As matters get complicated when we communicate via media, I will only say that there are differences and that we hope, if we (both sides) work together on one goal, to successfully iron them,’ Dimitrov said,

So the Skopje-Athens communication is now entering a stage of exchange of written documents, he said.

‘The goal is to find a substantial, dignified solution to ironing the differences over the name, which will make a distinction between our country Macedonia and the region Macedonia in Greece,’ the FM said.

He believes that the solution is possible if the other side also wishes for the differences to be surpassed.

‘We are ready to move forward. We have settled the open issue with Bulgaria under the (friendship) treaty, and we also wish for the dispute with Greece to be resolved. It is a high time for the region to grow up and move forward,’ Dimitrov said.

I am looking forward to meeting my Greek counterpart Kotzias, who will arrive to Macedonia this Thursday. lk/18:49

###

