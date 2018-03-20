PM Zaev reaffirms government’s commitment to champion youth policies

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – The government, along with youth organizations, has confirmed its dedication to build a modern, progressive society, where young people will play an active role, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a press conference on Tuesday.

Today the government held a session, dedicated to implementing youth policies.

‘The promise that all polices for young people will be tailored and adopted in cooperation with youth organizations has resulted today in a thematic government session,’ PM Zaev said.

The session reviewed the proposals of youth organizations and the pace of implementing concrete measures, such as the Youth Guarantee - one of the key government programs and the recent launch public debates on a new law on youth.

‘We have decided to establish important working groups for youth policies,’ the PM said.

The session also tackled Macedonia’s participation of Macedonia in RYCO – an initiative for regional linking of youth organizations as part of the Berlin Process, the National Youth Card, as well as other activities, aimed at improving the climate for active participation and prosperity of young people in all spheres of the society, the government said in a press release.

Today’s gathering has demonstrated the readiness of young people, with their courageous ideas, are ready to take active part in turning Macedonia into a modern, democratic society that offers equal opportunities to everybody, Zaev said.

The meeting was attended by the Agency of Youth and Sports Director, Darko kaevski, Executive Director of the Youth Educational Forum Dona Kosturanova and the National Youth Council President Blazen Maleski. lk/20:34

###

