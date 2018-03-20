Justice Minister Saliji resigns over a case related to a child’s death

Skopje, 20 March 2018 (MIA) – Justice Minister Bilen Saliji tendered his resignation late Tuesday due to deteriorating public trust in the judiciary after a court decision to amend the indictment in ‘little Almir’ case.

Four-year-old Almir Aliu succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in June of 2016.

‘The recent activities related to the cases ‘Monster’ and ‘Sopot’ have contributed to restoring the public confidence in the judicial system, but at the moment I feel it is being deteriorated over the Macedonian public prosecutor’s decision to amend the indictment in the ‘Almir’ case. Four public prosecutors have challenged this controversial decision,’ Saliji said.

Saliji said he was resigning not over poor success or pressure, but for moral reasons. He hopes for his resignation to raise the awareness of institutions and society in general for the need of resolute judiciary reforms. lk/21:43

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.