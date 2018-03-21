МИА Лого
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 

World Down Syndrome Day

Wednesday, March 21, 2018  8:50 AM

World Down Syndrome Day

Skopje, 21 March 2018 (MIA) - Results of project "I Can Be a Ballerina Too" will be presented in the Macedonian Cinematheque on Wednesday, in the framework of World Down Syndrome Day.

"We have held a number of events in recent years, using every opportunity to raise the awareness on the challenges for people with Down Syndrome in our society. They deserve to live a life without discrimination," say organizers.

This year's global campaign #WhatIBringToMyCommunity aims to explain how people having the Down Syndrome can contribute over the course of their lives, whether in school, at work, in society, public and political life, culture and sports.

Project "I Can Be a Ballerina Too" is supported by the EU and UNICEF. ik/08:49

