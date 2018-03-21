МИА Лого
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 

Tobacco buyout completed: gov't

Wednesday, March 21, 2018  11:05 AM

Skopje, 21 March 2018 (MIA) - The buyout of tobacco from the 2017 yield has been completed. About 23,5 million kilograms of tobacco have been purchased at an average price of MKD 217.6 (EUR 3.53) per kilo, the Government said on Wednesday.

It added that the purchased tobacco has been paid in full.

"The buyout began on 15 November 2017 and ended on 15 March 2018, including eight purchasing companies, which underwent inspection controls," reads the press release.

The Government's programme for financial support of agriculture stipulates three levels of tobacco subsidies. The subsidies for the first class amount to MKD 80 (EUR 1.3 per kg), second class - MKD 70 (EUR 1.14), and third/fourth class - MKD 60 (EUR 0.97). ik/11:03

